Virginia election losses shake Al Sharpton; MSNBC host says progressives 'could lose it all'

MSNBC host Al Sharpton told the Washington Post results of Virginia's gubernatorial election indicate progressives may want to scale back their aggressive campaigning before completely alienating moderates and independents.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe and his progressive supporters accused Republican Glenn Youngkin of using a "racist dog whistle" in his fight against critical race theory, which teaches that U.S. institutions are inherently racist. Now that McAuliffe has lost, and an attempt to replace the Minneapolis police department has been defeated, among other Tuesday night reckonings, Sharpton said it may be time for progressives to rethink their previously aggressive strategies.

"We’re going to have engage more methodically and strategically in the process, because we could lose it all," he said. "We’ve got to really bring everybody together and understand that this is a wake-up call and those really committed to voting rights and police reform need to deal with it in a practical way."

The Post reported "the political winds have shifted" since the summer of 2020, which was the flash point for months of racial unrest and riots in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident.

CONSERVATIVE TWITTER APPLAUDS AFTER TULSI GABBARD SAYS MCAULIFFE'S LOSS IS ‘VICTORY FOR ALL AMERICANS’

Conservatives who saw the liberal civil rights leader's message concluded it meant that progressives are starting to think they need to return to the drawing boards now that they've "lost Sharpton."

FORMER OBAMA ADVISOR SAYS SHE FEARS GOP IS BECOMING THE ‘PARTY OF THE PARENTS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In other post-election musings from Democrats, former Obama deputy campaign advisor Stephanie Cutter said the party needs to reclaim the title, "the party of the parents." And despite many Virginia parents having complained about critical race theory, which they call divisive, former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe said Democrats need to "go on the offense" on the controversial curriculum.