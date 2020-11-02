Ben Shapiro: The polls don’t have to be wrong for Trump to win reelection

The polls don't have to be wrong for President Trump to win another four years in office, Ben Shapiro argued Monday.

In an Election Eve edition of "The Ben Shapiro Show", the conservative commentator stated that while Democratic nominee "Joe Biden is up very, very wide, the fact is that the polls would not have to be wrong for Donald Trump to win this election."

"That's the thing that people are ignoring, when they are getting very sanguine on the left about how this election is going to go," he warned.

The latest RealClearPolitics polling average puts Biden ahead of Trump by 2.9 percentage points in key battleground states -- a figure Shapiro observed was largely within the margin of error. Nationally, Biden maintains a significant lead, which Shapiro said points to "three possible election scenarios that are worth talking about."

In the first scenario, "Trump eeks out a tight Electoral College victory. There's pretty much no shot at him winning the popular vote at this point, but it is possible that he picks up North Carolina, he wins Florida, he wins Arizona, and then he picks up one more state: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Michigan.

"That is definitely a possibility and the polls do not have to be wrong for that possibility to materialize," Shapiro emphasized, adding that a Trump win would largely depend on a strong Election Day turnout.

"The second possibility is that Biden wins, but he wins narrowly. If Biden flips Pennsylvania, then that is enough to shift the vote," said the host, who added that "basically everything comes down to Pennsylvania."

"Scenario number three is that Biden just blows him out," Shapiro told listeners. "That's a possibility too, Biden is up nationally."

The commentator warned that while polls have narrowed in the final sprint to Election Day "and momentum seems to be with Trump, you could end up with a scenario in which Biden wins everything."