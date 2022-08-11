Shannon Bream named ‘FOX News Sunday’ host, becoming first woman to anchor program in its 26-year history

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shannon Bream is the new anchor of "FOX News Sunday," and will begin hosting the weekly program on September 11, Fox News Channel announced on Thursday.

"Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the FOX News Media audience," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Bream, who becomes the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history, will leave her weeknight program "FOX News @ Night" and a rotation of journalists will guest-anchor the show until a permanent replacement is named.

"It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at FOX News. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role," Bream said.

She will also continue to be the network's chief legal correspondent. She has provided coverage of all major Supreme Court decisions for Fox News Channel since joining in 2007.

Bream’s time serving a guest host for Fox's signature Sunday morning political talk show has been wildly successful, as she has outdrawn the 2021 average audience of the show by 20%. "FOX News Sunday" airs on FOX network with encore presentations on Fox News Channel.

Her January appearance in the anchor chair was the highest-rated "FOX News Sunday" episode of 2022. In June she gained 37% of viewers in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 and the FNC encore presentation of her show had a larger audience than anything CNN or MSNBC aired on Sunday among total viewers.

During Bream’s successful run hosting "FOX News @ Night," which she launched in 2017, she's conducted news-making interviews with such figures as Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, First Lady Jill Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

She also landed on the New York Times bestseller list with back-to-back titles about the lives of biblical women.

A founding author of FOX News Books, she wrote "The Women of the Bible Speak," which was released in March 2021, and its follow up, "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," which came out a year later. Both have been tremendously successful and helped Bream fulfill a dream of landing on the prestigious list.

"When you're putting together a book, no matter how much you want to focus on the content, you do have this wild dream – could this book ever make the New York Times bestseller list? And I just don't think that anybody who has helped put together these last two books on the Fox label would have ever imagined that we would have this response that we had from people," Bream told Fox News Digital earlier this year.

Bream also hosts the "Livin’ the Bream" podcast on FOX News Audio and penned the 2019 book "Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters."

Before joining Fox News, Bream held anchor gigs at local station in Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, and served as a reporter in Tampa, Florida. She previously practiced corporate law specializing in race discrimination and sexual harassment cases.

