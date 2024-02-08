Sex scene between 21-year-old Jenna Ortega, 52-year-old Martin Freeman shamed on social media: 'So gross!'

A racy sex scene between 21-year-old actress Jenna Ortega and an actor more than twice her age is being shamed as "gross" on social media.

"Miller’s Girl," which hit theaters in January, centers on a creative writing assignment that "yields complex results between a teacher and his talented student."

The student is played by Ortega, the barely legal-to-drink actress who starred in the Netflix hit "Wednesday," while the teacher is played by 52-year-old "Hobbit" actor Martin Freeman. Things eventually get physical between the duo, and many viewers were left stunned by the scene.

"This Jenna Ortega/Martin Freeman film is so gross! So, so, so, so gross," one viewer posted on X.

The New York Post put a spotlight on the backlash, which included social media posts such as the all caps messages, "MARTIN FREEMAN WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO JENNA ORTEGA," and "Wait... Jenna Ortega... Martin Freeman?? *THIS* MARTIN FREEMAN???? LESTER F-----G NYGAARD FROM FARGO??? WHAT!?!?!?! OH NO."

"Just saw a thread of Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) groping Jenna Ortega in new show, strange times," another person wrote, while another added the scene "might b [sic] the worst thing I’ve ever seen."

Reps for Ortega and Freeman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many others have taken to social media to express displeasure with the scene:

Despite the backlash, the film’s intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona insisted that Ortega was comfortable throughout the process.

"There [were] many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Ortega] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," Arjona told the Daily Mail.

"Part of my job, too, is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors," she continued. "I'm hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed. And again, making sure - especially with someone who's significantly younger - that they are giving continuous consent."