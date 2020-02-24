Severino blasts Sotomayor over rebuke of GOP-appointed justices

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino reacted to Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's scathing rebuke of the court's decision to allow the Trump administration to enforce its "public charge" rule in Illinois, limiting which non-citizens can obtain visas to enter the U.S.

Sotomayor claimed that the Supreme Court has been overly accommodating when it comes to stay applications, but mainly just for the Trump administration. In contrast, she pointed out, they tend to deny stay applications for executions.

"Claiming one emergency after another, the Government has recently sought stays in an unprecedented number of cases, demanding immediate attention and consuming limited Court resources in each," she wrote. "And with each successive application, of course, its cries of urgency ring increasingly hollow. Indeed, its behavior relating to the public-charge rule in particular shows how much its own definition of irreparable harm has shifted.”

Severino said on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday that Sotomayor's concern is misplaced, adding that lower-court judges are repeatedly issuing nationwide injunctions at a quantity never before seen -- that is, ruling that their decision affects the entire country rather than the jurisdiction wherein it was brought.

She said that most of the cases before the Supreme Court in this manner have been cases involving immigration policy injunctions.

"This is something that never even happened in American history until 1963," she said of the idea of nationwide injunctions.

"They are doing this all the time. These liberal activist judges have these knee-jerk reactions to Trump policies saying 'we've got to stop this'. They are not applying the same laws that they have applied to every single presidential administration before."

Responding to Sotomayor's concern, she remarked, "of course the Supreme Court has to step in."

Host Laura Ingraham said that until a case reaches the Supreme Court, the lower-court judges are effectively "vetoing Trump's policies."

On Saturday, Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg threw his support behind Sotomayor in a tweet.

"Justice Sotomayor is right to sound the alarm," Bloomberg tweeted Saturday. "If Trump wins in November, the Supreme Court essentially will become a rubber stamp for his assault on immigrants, health care and equality."

