Senators Cassidy, Klobuchar introduce resolution honoring journalists who risk their lives covering Ukraine

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senators Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced a resolution Wednesday expressing the United States’ gratitude for journalists who are risking their lives to report on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution comes after a vehicle carrying Fox News journalists was struck by incoming fire earlier this month while newsgathering outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Veteran Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground, were killed in the attack, and Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was seriously injured.

BILL HEMMER JOINS FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES AT FUNERAL OF PIERRE ZAKRZEWSKI: 'HE WAS SO GOOD TO SO MANY PEOPLE'

"We are thankful for those in the free press who risk their lives to show the world the truth of what is happening in Ukraine," Cassidy said. "The world must know the atrocities Putin is directing the Russian army to commit."

The resolution also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for carrying out attacks on innocent civilians, noting that journalists and war correspondents are considered civilians by the Geneva Conventions and their protocols.

"Journalists deserve our gratitude for bravely and tirelessly covering Putin’s unprovoked war, risking their lives to do so," Klobuchar said. "The free press has played a critical role in exposing Putin’s brutality and combating the lies being spread by the Kremlin. Today and every day, standing up for democracy means standing up for a free press."

In addition to Zakrzewski, Kuvshinova and Hall, the resolution also notes a variety of foreign journalists who have been killed or wounded since Russia’s invasion began last month.

OLEKSANDRA ‘SASHA’ KUVSHINOVA’S FOX NEWS COLLEAGUES REMEMBER HER LIFE: 'SHE HAD A SPECIAL PRESENCE'

"Journalists and news staff are on the ground in Ukraine, reporting freelance, reporting for global networks and media, and working on documentary efforts to record the ongoing humanitarian crisis and war caused by the Russian Federation’s invasion of the sovereign country of Ukraine; Whereas many of the journalists and news staff covering the war in Ukraine are United States citizens or working for United States news agencies," the resolution stated. "Whereas shelling by Russian Federation forces has included the shelling of humanitarian corridors, maternity hospitals, schools, and other primarily civilian locations; Whereas journalists and news staff are on the ground along Russian-targeted humanitarian corridors and in major cities across Ukraine; Whereas dozens of members of the free press have been murdered or injured by Russian Federation forces as of March 29, 2022, with more casualties and injuries likely."

The lawmakers list Danish journalist Stefan Weichert, Danish journalist Emil Filtenborg, British Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay, British Sky News camera operator Richie Mockler, United States journalist Juan Arredondo and Swiss journalist Guillaume Briquet as journalists who have been wounded.

Ukrainian-based journalist and camera operator Yevhenii Sakun and United States documentarian and film director Brent Renaud are also listed as journalists who have been killed.

"It is possible that additional Ukrainian and foreign press have been or will be injured and killed so long as Russian Federation forces continue their brutal attack on civilians," the resolution states. "All civilians, including journalists and news staff, should be spared violence by military forces."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cassidy and Klobuchar said the Senate expressed "gratitude on behalf of the people of the United States to the journalists and news staff who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to report on the humanitarian crisis and ongoing war on the ground in Ukraine following the Russian Federation’s invasion."