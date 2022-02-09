Expand / Collapse search
Senator rips White House for failing to be 'candid' on alleged crack pipe distribution

Sen. John Kennedy said there is no safe way to use crack cocaine and meth

Fox News Staff
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy ripped the Biden administration for a program that could reportedly use taxpayer money to distribute crack pipes.

"Hannity" host Sean Hannity asked Louisiana Senator John Kennedy if the Biden administration was "lying" about whether it intended to authorize the distribution of drug paraphernalia paid for by taxpayers. 

JOHN KENNEDY: Well, you know, maybe George Washington couldn't tell a lie, but just about every politician since then has mastered the art. I suspect they're not being candid. You're right. Originally, the administration said they would include crack pipes, now, Jen Psaki said today, "nope, we're going to leave out the crack pipes," but they're still sending out kits, and these drug smoking kits that are designed to facilitate the smoking of crack cocaine and meth. And they say, "if you use our kits, it's safer, and it promotes racial equity." There's no safe way to use crack cocaine and meth.

