Senator rips White House for failing to be 'candid' on alleged crack pipe distribution

"Hannity" host Sean Hannity asked Louisiana Senator John Kennedy if the Biden administration was "lying" about whether it intended to authorize the distribution of drug paraphernalia paid for by taxpayers.

JOHN KENNEDY: Well, you know, maybe George Washington couldn't tell a lie, but just about every politician since then has mastered the art. I suspect they're not being candid. You're right. Originally, the administration said they would include crack pipes, now, Jen Psaki said today, "nope, we're going to leave out the crack pipes," but they're still sending out kits, and these drug smoking kits that are designed to facilitate the smoking of crack cocaine and meth. And they say, "if you use our kits, it's safer, and it promotes racial equity." There's no safe way to use crack cocaine and meth.

