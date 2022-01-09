Expand / Collapse search
Sen Ron Johnson announces he's running for reelection: America needs people willing to seek the truth

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says he hopes to restore confidence in American institutions

During an interview on "Sunday Morning Futures" Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., announced he is running for re-election in 2022, telling host Maria Bartiromo that the country is in trouble and that Americans have ‘lost confidence’ in it. 

SOUTH DAKOTA SEN. JOHN THUNE TO RUN FOR REELECTION

SEN. RON JOHNSON: It was an easy decision, but I think probably the easiest way to put it is that I love America dearly. I love the American people. I love the folks in Wisconsin, and I think this country is in trouble. I think Democrats in power in Washington have put us on a very dangerous path. And I think I'm in a position to help improve things. It really just boils down, it's that simple. We need to restore confidence in so many institutions within- throughout America, whether it's in governmental agencies, whether it's in our media, within Big Tech. People have lost confidence and the only way I can see restoring confidence is we need to ask a lot of questions, we need to get some answers. We need accountability. We need the truth. And unfortunately, the truth is being censored today at an alarming, very disconcerting rate. And so I'm just one of those truth-tellers. I ask tough questions. I try and get answers. But when I tell the truth, the truth that the media elite, the governing elite, don't want to hear. I get censored, I get attacked, I get vilified. But it doesn't deter me, and I think we need people that are willing to seek the truth. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

