Senator calls on House to pick speaker, immediately condemn 'sickening' statements by Squad Democrats

On "FOX & Friends" Wednesday, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., went after far-left members of Congress who quickly blamed Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital. Mullin called Rep. Rashida Tlaib's, D-Mich., response "sickening," and lamented that the Republican-led House cannot bring forth a resolution to condemn her statements because the chamber remains without a speaker.

MARKWAYNE MULLIN: It's sickening. And this right here is why Kevin McCarthy should still be speaker of the House because we should be pushing back on Tlaib right now. We should be exposing her bias towards Hamas and her support for them. And there should be a resolution on the floor right now that is basically silencing her. This is absurd for her to go out there and defend … a known terrorist organization that has been recognized by the United States as a terrorist organization and then go against one of our strongest allies in Israel. And there is no recourse for this. It's absolutely ridiculous and sad, but this is what happens when you don't have leadership in the Republican Party as a speaker right now. This is why it's a disaster what Matt Gaetz and those eight [Republicans] did by casting out Kevin McCarthy, because we should be standing strong right now, not infighting and fighting with each other.

Tlaib's latest claim about Israel was contradicted Tuesday by the country's military spokesperson.

Tlaib, a member of the progressive "Squad" of House Democrats, accused Israel of bombing a Christian hospital in the Gaza Strip and "killing 500 Palestinians," including doctors, patients and children.

"Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib tweeted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted that Israel had bombed the hospital and called it the "gravest of war crimes." Both called for President Biden to support an immediate cease-fire.

However, only hours later, a spokesperson from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet on Israel's main X account that the Christian hospital in Gaza was destroyed by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket amid their barrage, not an Israeli missile.

