Senator rips Biden's policies: 'Biden has pushed Russia closer to China'

Putin has seen Biden's weakness, Hagerty says

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Hagerty: Biden administration has pushed Russia closer to China

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., tells Laura Ingraham that China is watching the Russian invasion of Ukraine very closely.

"The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham asked Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., how China's "cushion" to Russian President Vladimir Putin affects how President Biden reacts to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: What we've done is actually push Russia closer to China through these activities. Again, Putin has seen the weakness that the Biden administration has demonstrated. Nowhere worse than the fall of Afghanistan, when so many other things began to ratchet up against us around the world. China is watching this very closely. And again, China and Russia have been even closer to the process of this engagement here. I think if you look at what the CCP must be thinking about this, they're eyeing Taiwan very closely. They want to see what the world's reaction is going to be to this, and it's not working out well for the rest of the world, certainly not working out well for Taiwan. But our strategic interests are much greater with respect to China. We think about Taiwan, the semiconductor industry there. We could be in much deeper trouble strategically if China decides to take a move based on what they see happening here with Ukraine. 

