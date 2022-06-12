Expand / Collapse search
Senate Showdown: Bret Baier set to moderate Sanders-Graham debate on Fox Nation

Senators Sanders, Graham are scheduled to discuss 'big issues' ahead of Midterms in Fox-helmed debate

Fox News Staff
Fox News ‘Special Report’ host Bret Baier is set to moderate a debate between Senators Bernie Sanders (D) and Lindsay Graham (R), featured on Fox Nation’s new special, ‘The Senate Project.’

During an interview on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend,’ Sunday, Fox News ‘Special Report’ host Bret Baier breaks down his new Fox Nation special, ‘The Senate Project’ which will feature a debate between Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. 

BRET BAIER: Speaking of progressive politics, obviously, Bernie Sanders is one who holds that mantle and does it proudly. And you can't think of two senators who are more ideologically split apart. But we will be in Boston at the Edward M. Ted Kennedy Institute. They will be in the well of the U.S. Senate, a replicate of that. And that's where the debate will take place on big issues. 

That will be Oxford-style and long-form and kind of debating the issues of the day. Each senator will have time, and then they'll sit down with me for some questions and conversation. The idea is to not only highlight the differences, but also maybe get to some places where they agree. And it's kind of the way the Senate used to work, and that's the purpose of the project. 

BERNIE SANDERS, LINDSEY GRAHAM TO DEBATE KEY PUBLIC POLICY IN FOX NATION LIVE EVENT

