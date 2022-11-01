Sen. Tom Cotton clashes with CBS host over political rhetoric, Pelosi: 'Deranged lunatics' attack both sides

Appearing on Tuesday's "CBS Mornings," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., pushed back on one host's suggestion that political rhetoric from the GOP was to blame for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

The Arkansas Republican was there to promote his new book, "Only the Strong," when CBS co-host Tony Dokoupil asked for his reaction to the violent assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband last week.

After Cotton argued the judge should "throw the book" at the assailant, he argued the attack wouldn't have happened if the suspect hadn't been in the country illegally. He called for the same outcome for the man who planned to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last June.

NEW TOM COTTON BOOK SPOTLIGHTS WHAT SENATOR CALLS ‘LEFT’S PLOT TO SABOTAGE AMERICAN POWER'

"We should do the same thing to the person who tried to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh. The same thing to all the agitators who are protesting in violation of federal law outside of justices' homes," the senator said, adding "anyone" who rapes or murders should get the harshest punishment.

Dokoupil then urged the Republican to blame the "politically-motivated crime" on heated rhetoric and "misinformation." Earlier in the program and the day before, the morning show tied GOP rhetoric about Pelosi in years past to the attack.

"I want to separate out everyday violent crime and what seems to be politically-motivated crime and get your thoughts about whether the temperature in the country is just too high, the misinformation is just too much, and that we're going to see more, not less political violence," Dokoupil began, pointing out to Cotton that members of his own party were "concerned."

Cotton reiterated that politicians and figures on both sides have been victims of violent attacks. He argued that avoiding criticism of the other party this close to an election was not a solution.

POLITICO REPORTER DENOUNCES GOP FOR SPREADING PAUL PELOSI ASSAULT ‘DISINFORMATION’ HIS OWN OUTLET REPORTED

"Well you see deranged lunatics attack both Democrats and Republicans alike. I don't think John Boehner 12 years ago pointing out that Nancy Pelosi passed Obamacare, or Kevin McCarthy now pointing out she passed trillions of dollars of spending that causes inflation led to this apparent nudist activist breaking into their home. The simplest way to stop crimes like this, is to get tough on crime. It's not to try to stop campaigning in the middle of a campaign seven days before an election on legitimate issues of public concern," he told CBS.

Still, Dokoupil pressed Cotton to see "the connection" between 2020 election denials and "the motivations" of the Pelosi assailant.

"You don't see a connection between the political rhetoric and the actions of this individual and other individuals?" he asked.

Cotton responded by giving examples of where it could be argued that Democrats had incited violence.

"Well, Tony, no more connection than Chuck Schumer going to the steps of the Supreme Court saying Brett Kavanaugh wouldn't know what hit him if he issued rulings that Chuck Schumer disagreed with and what do you have? Someone going to Brett Kavanaugh's house to assassinate him. We should be tough and throw the book at these criminals," he argued.

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK: NEIGHBORS DESCRIBE SUSPECT AS ‘ODD,’ SAY HIS ‘INTENTION’ WAS TO ‘TRAUMATIZE NANCY PELOSI’

In March of 2020, the Senate Majority Leader warned the justices at an abortion rally. "I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions," he said.

Some on the left were not happy with the interview. They claimed CBS was too soft on the GOP senator.

Helen Ubiñas, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, complained, "Listening to Tom Cotton on CBS Mornings and…jfc, shows like these are absolutely complicit in platforming this mess so that…he can pitch a new book?"

Former Florida congressman Omari Hardy called the interview "shameful," tweeting, "Absolutely shameful interview with Tom Cotton o@CBSMornings by @tonydokoupil. He just let Cotton spew nonstop BS unchallenged, unchecked, and uncontextualized."

A number of other liberals on the platform were upset at having to watch the GOP Senator on the network. They decried the interview as "disappointing," and "embarrassing."