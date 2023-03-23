Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Tim Scott: TikTok seems to be more of a tool of indoctrination in America

Tim Scott addresses security concerns surrounding TikTok and whether it should be banned in the US

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
TikTok is an indoctrination tool in America: Sen. Tim Scott Video

TikTok is an indoctrination tool in America: Sen. Tim Scott

 Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., explains why children should not have access to TikTok on 'The Story.'

Sen. Tim Scott, R- N.C., provides insight on the dangers of TikTok and weighs in on whether he would ban the social media app entirely in the United States on "The Story." 

AMERICA'S TIKTOK CHALLENGE IS NOT WHAT YOU THINK 

SEN. TIM SCOTT: The fact of the matter is, here in America, TikTok seems to be one of the ways to have the Chinese Communist Party spy on our kids and to collect more information. I think we don't know where that information goes. We don't know who has it. We have very serious concerns about the security of it. In China, TikTok is an educational tool to talk about math, science and reading. In America, it seems to be more of an indoctrination tool. So, we have to be very careful on these new tools, so to speak, that we have for our kids when they actually turn out not to be tools at all. 

… 

DeSantis says TikTok should be banned in US Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

I think parents are going to have to make that decision ultimately [whether children should have access to TikTok]. I would not allow my kids to have access to TikTok without any question. I think we should seriously have that conversation in the public forums so parents have all the information about the challenges that are happening because their kids are on the devices too much and let them be the final arbiter in that conversation.  