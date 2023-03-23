Sen. Tim Scott: TikTok seems to be more of a tool of indoctrination in America

Sen. Tim Scott, R- N.C., provides insight on the dangers of TikTok and weighs in on whether he would ban the social media app entirely in the United States on " The Story ."

AMERICA'S TIKTOK CHALLENGE IS NOT WHAT YOU THINK

SEN. TIM SCOTT: The fact of the matter is, here in America, TikTok seems to be one of the ways to have the Chinese Communist Party spy on our kids and to collect more information. I think we don't know where that information goes. We don't know who has it. We have very serious concerns about the security of it. In China, TikTok is an educational tool to talk about math, science and reading. In America, it seems to be more of an indoctrination tool. So, we have to be very careful on these new tools, so to speak, that we have for our kids when they actually turn out not to be tools at all.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP