Sen. Ted Cruz: House Republicans that voted for infrastructure breathed life into spending bill
Cruz says the passage alone changed the subject from the shellacking Dems took in Virginia's gubernatorial race
The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which could not have passed without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday to discuss the vote.
SEN. TED CRUZ: "Well, I think it is a bad bill. I think it is really unfortunate that we saw House Republicans assist the White House. They were getting their clocks cleaned. It’s another $1.2 trillion in spending; it’s on top of the trillions in spending we have already seen. As you noted, that is already driving inflation across the economy. The price of food is going up; the price of milk is going up; the price of gasoline is going up…the price of rent, of homes, of lumber…everything is going up and the Biden administration is causing it. Unfortunately, we saw a handful of House Republicans decide to rescue [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi from the bill crashing on its own. I think that did two things that I think were problematic. Number one: it did what the Biden White House wanted to do and changed the subject from the shellacking they took in Virginia. Virginia was a terrific victory. I was there on election night with Glenn Youngkin. It was a tremendous example of the parents of Virginia saying hell no to this radical, left-wing approach that said parents have no role in their children’s education. But the House Republicans—or a handful of them decided to change the subject from that and I think it also increased momentum for the really terrible bill…the next one…the Bernie Sanders’ socialist budget. I pray to God the Bernie Sanders socialist budget doesn’t pass but these Republicans, sadly, made it more likely."
