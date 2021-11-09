Sen. Ted Cruz: House Republicans that voted for infrastructure breathed life into spending bill

The House of Representatives voted Friday to pass President Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill , which could not have passed without the support of 13 Republicans who pushed it through. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday to discuss the vote.

SEN. TED CRUZ: "Well, I think it is a bad bill. I think it is really unfortunate that we saw House Republicans assist the White House. They were getting their clocks cleaned. It’s another $1.2 trillion in spending; it’s on top of the trillions in spending we have already seen. As you noted, that is already driving inflation across the economy. The price of food is going up; the price of milk is going up; the price of gasoline is going up…the price of rent, of homes, of lumber…everything is going up and the Biden administration is causing it. Unfortunately, we saw a handful of House Republicans decide to rescue [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi from the bill crashing on its own. I think that did two things that I think were problematic. Number one: it did what the Biden White House wanted to do and changed the subject from the shellacking they took in Virginia. Virginia was a terrific victory. I was there on election night with Glenn Youngkin. It was a tremendous example of the parents of Virginia saying hell no to this radical, left-wing approach that said parents have no role in their children’s education. But the House Republicans—or a handful of them decided to change the subject from that and I think it also increased momentum for the really terrible bill…the next one…the Bernie Sanders’ socialist budget. I pray to God the Bernie Sanders socialist budget doesn’t pass but these Republicans, sadly, made it more likely."

