Sen. Ted Cruz: Biden administration is failing at the border

A new report by House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees is hitting both the Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers for the ongoing crisis at the southern border just as new numbers show a continued migrant surge. Sen. Ted Cruz reacts on "The Ingraham Angle" Tuesday night.

HOUSE REPORT HITS BIDEN DEMS ON BORDER CRISIS

SEN. TED CRUZ: The Biden administration has gone extreme and hard left and if you look at priorities there’s a hierarchy of priorities with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. At the very bottom of the list is your freedom, is your freedom to choose whether or not to get a vaccine, your freedom to choose what to do with your life. Down at the bottom of the priority list for the Biden administration is your right to go to work, to have a job. Your right to send your kids to school. Above that, they put the virus and fighting the pandemic. They put that at the next level. So they view COVID as more important than your right to go to work or send your kids to school. But above that in their priority list is their desire to have open borders. And so they’re willing to impose all of these mandates on American citizens and at the same time at our southern border, they are releasing hundreds of thousands of people. We're on pace to have over two million people cross our border illegally this year.