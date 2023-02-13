You can't 'invade' America's sovereign airspace: Montana GOP Senator

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., joined "The Story with Martha MacCallum" to discuss how the Biden administration has handled recent aerial objects and America's relationship with China.

STEVE DAINES: In the last eight days, they've now taken four objects out of the sky, starting, of course, with the Chinese spy balloon that came over Montana. Montaners are very concerned. They're anxious. Our phones are ringing. We had another airspace shutdown, a temporary flight restriction on Saturday night. They're asking, "What is going on?" And remember in Montana, that we control the ICBMs. These are the most powerful weapons known to mankind, intercontinental ballistic missiles. These are weapons of mass destruction. They are housed in Montana. That's where these objects have been flying over.

BOTH ‘OBJECTS’ SHOT DOWN OVER ALASKA, CANADA BELIEVED TO BE BALLOONS, US SAYS

You've got this massive balloon with surveillance capabilities over the most powerful weapon known to humankind. We should all be very, very concerned. The fact that it penetrated our airspace from Alaska, across Canada, into Montana. We need decisiveness and leadership from this President, from the commander-in-chief. He needed to take that shot when it was over the Aleutians. We've got to send a very strong message. You can't invade the sovereign airspace of the United States of America.

Look, this communist regime said that was a weather balloon. That is 100% unequivocally false. So you can't believe the propaganda coming out of a communist regime like China. We've got to push back strongly and do the right thing to protect the United States of America.