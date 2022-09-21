Sen. Scott slams 'View' host's remarks on Nikki Haley's heritage: Left trying to 'demoralize' GOP minorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called "View" host Sunny Hostin's claims former Gov. Nikki Haley is hiding her Indian heritage an illustration of the left's goal to "diminish" strong minorities within the Republican Party. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Scott highlighted the hypocrisy of Hostin's name claim since the TV personality goes by a nickname.

SEN. TIM SCOTT: I can't imagine that in America today that Sunny's having a conversation about Nikki Haley's name. Let's have a conversation about how good of a governor she was. Let's have a conversation about how all of South Carolinians, especially minorities in our state, saw their opportunities go up, not down under her leadership. The fact of the matter is that when you see strong, powerful, positive minorities standing up on the conservative side, the left always wants to hit and demoralize, diminish our impact. But I am thanking God that I was born and raised in South Carolina, and I thank God that Nikki Haley was our governor. I can't think of a worse situation to see on TV than someone who doesn't go by her own name talking about Nikki Haley, whose name is Nikki Haley.

