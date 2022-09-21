Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nikki Haley
Published

Sen. Scott slams 'View' host's remarks on Nikki Haley's heritage: Left trying to 'demoralize' GOP minorities

Former SC Gov. Haley fired back after Sunny Hostin accused her of hiding her ethnicity

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Left wants to ‘demoralize, diminish’ conservative minorities: Sen. Tim Scott Video

Left wants to ‘demoralize, diminish’ conservative minorities: Sen. Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., defends GOP colleague Nikki Haley after ‘View’ host accused the former South Carolina governor of hiding her heritage.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., called "View" host Sunny Hostin's claims former Gov. Nikki Haley is hiding her Indian heritage an illustration of the left's goal to "diminish" strong minorities within the Republican Party. On "America Reports" Wednesday, Scott highlighted the hypocrisy of Hostin's name claim since the TV personality goes by a nickname.

NIKKI HALEY FIRES BACK AT SUNNY HOSTIN OVER ‘RACIST’ COMMENT ON THE VIEW: ‘THANKS FOR YOUR CONCERN’

SEN. TIM SCOTT: I can't imagine that in America today that Sunny's having a conversation about Nikki Haley's name. Let's have a conversation about how good of a governor she was. Let's have a conversation about how all of South Carolinians, especially minorities in our state, saw their opportunities go up, not down under her leadership. The fact of the matter is that when you see strong, powerful, positive minorities standing up on the conservative side, the left always wants to hit and demoralize, diminish our impact. But I am thanking God that I was born and raised in South Carolina, and I thank God that Nikki Haley was our governor. I can't think of a worse situation to see on TV than someone who doesn't go by her own name talking about Nikki Haley, whose name is Nikki Haley.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Sen. Tim Scott on midterms: ‘Power of choice’ sets people free Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.