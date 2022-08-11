Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Ron Johnson: Corruption in the FBI 'runs deep'

Wisconsin senator says he does not trust the FBI

Fox News Staff
Sen. Ron Johnson R-W.I., points to previous incidents to argue that the FBI is corrupt on 'Hannity.'

Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson explained why he no longer trusts the FBI on "Hannity."

SEN. RON JOHNSON: So this corruption has run deep. It's been running deep since the Hillary Clinton email scandal. Remember the editing of the James Comey exoneration email where they changed phrases like 'grossly negligent' to 'extremely careless' to avoid the criminal terminology.

So, I do not trust the FBI. I don't trust the upper echelons of the Department of Justice. Again, the rank and file, those individuals, if you want to see integrity restored to your agencies, you need to come forward

Whistleblower @ronjohnson.senate.gov. We'll maintain your anonymity, but we need to talk to you to restore credibility to your agencies. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.