Sen. Portman: 'The momentum has shifted' in Ukrainian war efforts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio joined a common ground panel with Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar to share more details from their recent diplomatic tour of Ukraine on "Special Report."

SENATOR PORTMAN: Actually right now, it's a pretty optimistic time in Ukraine, and it's because they are on the offensive. So they've been on defense for most of the past six months. Russia invaded not just the southern and eastern part where they are now, but remember, they invaded the whole country.

UKRAINE TELLS PEOPLE NEAR ZAPORIZHZIA NUCLEAR PLANT TO EVACUATE, SAYS RUSSIA HOLDING CITIZENS ‘HOSTAGE’

They tried to take over Kyiv, were not successful, and then they retreated back to the east, in the south. But what's happened even in the last week, Bret, is you see a counteroffensive in the south going toward Harrison, but also a counteroffensive in the east, sort of the northeast, going into the archive area. And the Ukrainians are making progress.

RUSSIAN TROOPS IN UKRAINE FACING ‘MORALE AND DISCIPLINE’ ISSUES DUE TO PROBLEMS WITH PAY, UK SAYS

So since that report we just heard from, you know, the tables have turned. And the main reason is they now have the weapons they need to be able to make progress. For so long, the Russians were sitting back behind the front lines and firing on the Ukrainians with impunity because the Ukrainian artillery could not reach them.

Now, because of what Amy talked about a moment ago, the so-called HIMARS is now a household word in Ukraine, apparently. The missiles. Yeah. Yeah. These are missile launching systems that enable the Ukrainians to reach those Russian positions and to reach their ammo depots, their command and control centers.

PUTIN SAYS THE US AND WEST ARE FAILING, CLAIMS FUTURE LIES IN ASIA

And they are taking them out one after another. So the momentum has shifted. And that's great because we all want Ukraine to be successful here in pushing Russia out of their sovereign, democratic country. But it's also great because the stuff that we have given them is working.



DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: