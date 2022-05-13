Sen. Marsha Blackburn on baby formula shortage: 'The American people have had it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As critics slam President Biden’s slow response to the baby formula shortage, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told "America Reports" on Friday that the American people have had it.

REPUBLICANS DEMAND BIDEN ADMIN IMMEDIATELY ADDRESS BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: 'THIS IS NOT A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY'

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN: The thing is, if they knew about it, they didn't say or do anything about it. They chose to just kind of sweep it under the rug and hope that it was going to go away. The American people are tired of this. You go to the grocery store, the shelves are partially full. And yet we're finding out you go to the border and the Border Patrol are sending out the pictures of the amount of baby formula that is there for people that are illegally entering this country.

…

And as I said at the beginning, whether in Ukraine or Afghanistan, whether it is inflation, the tax hikes, the open border, the out-of-control spending, this baby formula issue, the American people have had it with what this administration is not doing to make certain that this country is hitting on all cylinders and for this to become a crisis situation, when they could take the template of an Operation Warp Speed, and they could solve this issue. It is unacceptable.

