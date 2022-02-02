Sen. Marco Rubio: NBC shouldn’t be able to profit off Olympics in Beijing

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday and discussed the upcoming Olympics in Beijing. Rubio said NBC should not be able to profit from an event being held in ‘genocidal’ China.

SISTER OF IMPRISONED UYGHUR SAYS BEIJING OLYMPICS ‘STAINED WITH THE SLAVE LABOR OF MY PEOPLE’

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: "I think it will be interesting to see what they talk about during their two weeks there. Look, we’re not punishing the athletes as a part of that. The concern we have—right?—is that, you know, NBC is putting up a bunch of subscription services that people have to pay for to watch some of these things in real-time…I don’t think they should be making a penny out of this, or, at least, consumers don’t have to participate in helping them make a penny out of it. And if there’s an athlete you really like and want to follow—I assure you that the clips are going to be available online…people will post those in different places. The core of this is very simple and that is—if we want—we shouldn’t allow people to monetize an Olympics being hosted by a genocidal, communist government that—by the way—is also trying to dismantle the U.S.’s place in the world—targeting our industries, our jobs, supply chains all across the board."

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW