Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., pleaded for voters to vote Democrat in the midterm elections so that Republicans don’t get a chance to crash the economy in and threaten democracy.

During ABC’s "The View" on Friday, the Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate used United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss – who resigned yesterday – to illustrate her point, claiming the tax cuts Truss wanted to implement in her country, which led to a political uproar, are part of the same policy the GOP wants to implement in the United States.

The lawmaker also claimed that voting Democrat is necessary to put "to bed" the "shadow" that former President Donald Trump has cast over American democracy.

PROTESTOR ALLEGEDLY ATTACKS HERSCHEL WALKER WITH RACIAL SLUR, CRASHES PRESS CONFERENCE ON WARNOCK EVICTIONS

Co-host Sara Haines prompted Klobuchar’s point with a question as to why some Democratic candidates are refusing to debate their Republican opponents. Klobuchar admitted she supports and believes in debate, though acknowledged the divisive political environment she perceives has been caused by Trump.

She said, "Well, first of all, I believe in debates. I debate anyone every time. I believe in it, but I also believe that we’re living at a moment where Donald Trump’s shadow is a huge shadow on our democracy."

She added, "That Steve Bannon sentence is a big deal," referencing how the former Trump strategist was just sentenced to four months in prison for violating a subpoena made by the January 6th Committee.

Continuing on Bannon, Klobuchar said, "Because he literally could shed light on exactly what was going on and the whole plan to not respect this Democracy."

LIZ TRUSS' EXIT AS BRITAIN'S PRIME MINISTER IS BIGGEST POLITICAL COUP IN 30+ YEARS

In general, she claimed, "So one of the reasons this election is so important is that we have to put this to bed. We have to believe in our democracy. We can have differences of opinion, but courage is not just standing by yourself yelling about something."

She proclaimed, "Courage is whether or not you’re willing to stand next to someone for the betterment of this country that you don’t always agree with."

Klobuchar added, "And that’s what I am looking forward to going back to do after this election."

She then pointed to the UK as the warning of what the GOP would do here. "If you look at just what happened in Great Britain, when Liz Truss went down. She went down because she proposed some crazy tax cuts for the wealthy that sent their whole market going."

"We can’t do that right now," the Senator pleaded, with co-host Joy Behar joining in saying, "They will do that. The Republicans will do that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Klobuchar concluded her midterms pitch, saying, "We are at moment of time where we have to put in candidates that are solid, that have the back of American people. So vote Democrat."