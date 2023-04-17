Sen. Kennedy: 'Elect the clown, expect the circus'

Sen. John Kennedy expresses his sadness over the deterioration of American cities under Democratic crime policies and reflects on the teens that were rioting in Chicago on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ILLINOIS STATE SENATOR DEFENDS CHICAGO TEENS' RIOTING, LOOTING: ‘IT’S A MASS PROTEST'

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: In all likelihood, the young people shown on your video probably have never felt the firm hand of a father or the loving hand of a mother. Put another way if you're a parent, you stop loving your kid. Your kid's not going to stop loving you.

Your kid's going to stop loving himself. But I don't know how government can make parents support their children. And that notwithstanding our society, most civilized societies are based on free will and responsibility. It doesn't matter where you are in life. It doesn't matter what someone's done to you or may have done to you. You are responsible for your actions.

And if you take other people's stuff or you hurt other people personally, there has to have to be consequences. So when you have these woke, race baiting mayors and district attorneys who say, well, nobody's responsible, it's all society's fault. All that is going to do is lead to a decay of America. And, you know, I guess I should be philosophical and say, you know, the people elected these folks.

Elect the clown expect the circus. But it breaks my heart to see cities like Chicago and New York and other major cities deteriorating because the mayors and the prosecutors think that cops are a bigger problem than criminals.