Sen. Kennedy blames Democrats for making 'no progress' in coronavirus relief negotiations

Fed up Republican lawmakers are beginning to support the possibility of a executive order issued by President Trump because Congress continues to make "no progress" in the ongoing coronavirus relief negotiations, as Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy said.

"We've made no progress in the negotiations," Kennedy told "The Story" on Tuesday. "[It] Distresses me to say that, but the reason we've made no progress is because Senator [Chuck] Schumer and Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi's position ... is Speaker Pelosi's three trillion dollar HEROES act, take it or leave it."

"You don't have to be Einstein's cousin to understand that Speaker Pelosi's bill is not going to pass the United States Senate, nor should it," he added.

PETER NAVARRO ON STALLED RELIEF NEGOTIATIONS: PELOSI, DEMS 'MIGHT BE USING WORKERS AS HOSTAGES'

Lawmakers began negotiating the terms of the newest stimulus package last week hoping to reach an agreement before the enhanced unemployment benefits, which provided an additional $600 per week to those without work, expired last Friday.

Democrats want the next package to continue the $600 weekly payments, but Republicans are concerned that in some cases this results in people collecting more money than they earned from their jobs, disincentivizing them to return to work when possible.

The Republican HEALS Act, which bears a $1 trillion price tag compared with $3 trillion for the Democratic HEROES Act, provides an extra $200 a week.

Kennedy said Pelosi's HEROES act "would permanently change... our election laws, our immigration laws, and would offer free abortions. It would let prisoners go," Kennedy said. "It would bail out every mismanaged state pension plan, and she knows, and Senator Schumer knows, that that bill is not going to pass."

MILLIONS TO LOSE $600-A-WEEK UNEMPLOYMENT: WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed Republicans after Democrats rejected two Republican proposals that would extend unemployment compensation while Congress continues to negotiate the terms of the bill. Schumer accused Republicans of "dragging their feet" and engaging in a political stunt.

"I would say at this juncture and with respect to this particular moment, Senator Schumer is very well-versed in the stuff that he's making up," Kennedy said.

Kennedy said Senate Republicans plan to propose another bill on Wednesday that would extend unemployment compensation benefits, and urged his "Democratic friends" to vote for it.

But, Kennedy warned, President Trump might have to take matters into his own hands if negotiations continue to stall while Americans suffer at home.

"Normally, I would say no because this is Congress' job, but if we are not going to do our job and given the fact that the American people, through no fault of their own, find themselves in a pool of misery, I think the president would have to act," Kennedy said.

A senior administration official told Fox News Monday that Trump is considering taking "a number of options" that would not require congressional approval, including the use of his controversial executive order privilege.

"Now, I’d want to see what he is proposing to do," Kennedy said. arguing that Trump's payroll tax cut push "wouldn't help the people who through no fault of their own don't have a job," while unemployment compensation would help Americans in the short term.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked to provide an approximate timeline for the proposal unemployment relief, Kennedy said "all I can do is look you in the eye and look the American people in their eyes and tell them the truth, that we are not making any progress."

"It's impossible to make progress when the only position on the table is pass speaker Pelosi's bill or nothing," he said. "Those aren't reasonable alternatives, and that seems to be where we find ourselves. I'm beginning to believe that some are more worried about the next election instead of the next generation."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.