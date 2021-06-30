Sen. Kennedy: Biden's 'raging tire fire' along Rio Grande suggests he believes in 'open borders'

President Biden's sharp contrast in immigration policy at the southern border compared to his predecessor, former President Trump, appears to evince a belief in open borders, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Fox News on Wednesday.

Kennedy told "Fox News Primetime" that the illegal immigration and trafficking crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is proof that Biden either "misled" the American voters or that he has placed incompetents in key positions within the homeland security apparatus.

"[W]ith good reason, President Biden's border policy, I think, is about as popular as a sinkhole. And that's because the American people aren't stupid," Kennedy said. "Number one, either President Biden mislead the American people when he ran and he truly does believe in open borders—or, number two, the people that he has put in charge of border security are not qualified to run on a hot dog stand."

"It's a raging tire fire and it's not going to get any better as long as President Biden keeps doing what he has been doing," the senator continued.

Host Jesse Watters said Biden is trying to "break the border" on purpose, in order to turn Texas blue and to overwhelm the American system in order to achieve more political power.

"I honestly don't think [the White House] cares, senator—and that is a very depressing thing to say about the president… I don't even think you can say that about [Obama]," Watters said.

Kennedy responded by saying he believes Biden supports open borders.

"It's hard for me to believe that the people he has put in charge are incompetent as the other scenario would indicate," he said. "I don't think the American people support open borders. I think they support legal immigration but border security."

Kennedy said most Americans secure their homes not to demonize or hurt the people outside or down the block but to protect themselves.

"They don't do that because they hate everybody on the outside. They lock their front door at night because they love the people on the inside. They don't want to keep everybody at all times out of their home," he said. "They just want to know who is coming into their home."

In the same way, proponents of secure and effective border control is not a "racist" tenet, as suggested by Democrats, he said.