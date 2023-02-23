Sen. Kennedy says Biden admin must 'accept reality' about China: 'Hugs and hot cocoa' won't work

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday that former President Trump was right in his tough stance toward China, reacting to growing ties between Beijing and Moscow.

CHINA FURIOUS AFTER US WARNS AGAINST ARMING RUSSIA: ‘THE US IS IN NO POSITION TO TELL CHINA WHAT TO DO’

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: We got China in the World Trade Organization on December 11th, 2001. China started cheating December 12th. And for 20-plus years, we were all told by every president, be patient with China. They're developing. They'll eventually democratize and adopt Western values. Well, they didn't and it was only under President Trump, and we must give him credit for this, [he] said enough. I don't want a hot war with China. I don't want a cold war with China, but you people need to become responsible members of a stable world order. And that's all I want from them. But it doesn't help any of us to deny the fact that President Xi would steal the hair off your heads, OK? He is interested in one thing and one thing only: his power. And he has proven, and Putin has proven, that they each have a taste for blood. Putin has the taste for blood of Stalin. Xi has a taste for blood of Mao and that's just reality. These are hard men. And I say men intentionally because you don't see any women members of the Politburo in China or Russia. These guys are hard men.

...

People like Secretary Kerry, they think they can solve all of this with hugs and hot cocoa. I wish it were so. It can't be done.