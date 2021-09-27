Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Sen. Joni Ernst: Biden needs to go to southern border and witness humanitarian crisis firsthand

Says migrant surge will continue until Biden administration ‘closes the border’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, on the Biden administration’s response to the migrant surge.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told "America Reports" on Monday that President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris need to see the humanitarian crisis on the southern border firsthand.

MAYORKAS SAYS AS MANY AS 12K OUT OF 17K MIGRANTS HAVE BEEN RELEASED INTO US, AND ‘IT COULD BE HIGHER’

JONI ERNST: That’s another one of the crises created by President Biden in this administration. During the campaign, there was open encouragement of people to flow to the southern border of the United States. And their unwillingness to secure the border has created this challenge that we see with thousands and thousands and upon thousands of illegal immigrants coming to the southern border.

So, what do they need to do? They need to secure it. They need to continue with many of the policies that were put into place under the past administration, like the Remain in Mexico policy. All of these things need to be followed up on. Joe Biden hasn’t been to the border at all and Kamala Harris barely touched ground there. So, they need to see firsthand what is going on.

It’s a humanitarian crisis – one that is devastating -- and to continue to encourage people to flow to the southern border with the promise of entering into the United States, which is absolutely ridiculous. We could not sustain this.

