Sen. John Kennedy: US 'can't blink' on support for Ukraine now

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., broke down how a U.S.-backed victory in Ukraine could slow down both China and Russia on "Your World."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: It's clear that America's relationship with Ukraine, with Russia, with China, those relationships are now inextricably linked. We have decided to defend Ukraine. If you decide to be a bear, be a grizzly. We can't blink, especially when you're dealing with hard men like these.

BIDEN CHALLENGES PUTIN TO ‘END THE WAR’ IN UKRAINE, THREATENS TO RAMP UP SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA

…

There is risk, but there's even greater risk, in my judgment, if we do nothing. I have sponsored a bill — I haven't been able to pass it in the Senate — that would have the president appoint a special inspector general to follow every penny and to embed people in Ukraine so we can follow the money, but I have never viewed the money we're providing to Ukraine as an act of charity. I see it as an act of self-preservation.

It's clear to me that Xi is working with Putin, who's working with the ayatollah in Iran. Their goal is to have Russia dominate Eastern and Central Europe, to have Iran dominate the Middle East, and to have China dominate the Indo-Pacific and sub-Saharan Africa. And that is not a place that is safe for the American people.