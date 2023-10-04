Sen. John Kennedy: This is what House Republicans must do after they elect a new Speaker

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacted Wednesday to lawmakers ousting House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on "America Reports."

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Even on a good day, most Americans look at Washington, D.C. and they ask themselves, "How did these people make it through the birth canal?" That's on a good day, and I understand that. I don't want to underestimate or overestimate what happened in the House yesterday. The House decided to change leadership. That's alright.

STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS BEGIN AGAIN AS DEBATE ERUPTS OVER CULTURAL, ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES OF CANCELING LOANS

This time next week, they'll have a new leader and while we're on the subject, I think it should not go unnoticed that Speaker McCarthy decided to take himself out of the running for the speakership. That was a very selfless act.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once we have a new leader in the House , we need to concentrate on four things. Number one, the budget. We've got to get a budget passed. Number two, inflation. Inflation is falling, but that's not going to solve the problem of high prices because the high prices aren't falling. Number three, the border. Number four, crime.