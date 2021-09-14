Sen. Hagerty: Biden admin spinning, deflecting, not taking accountability for Afghanistan

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty told "America Reports" on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "deflecting, spinning, and not taking accountability" for the botched exit from Afghanistan after Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on day two of his hearing.

BLINKEN ADMITS US DOESN'T KNOW WHO WAS KILLED IN KABUL AIRSTRIKE, REVIEW ONGOING

BILL HAGERTY: This was the first hearing, and it certainly shouldn’t be the last because there is so much that has gone wrong here. We put America’s reputation in the worst position it has been in my lifetime.

You think about it from the perspective of the veterans that have served from our allies who served alongside us, and this is something extraordinarily difficult to even comprehend. The fact we would put the Taliban in a stronger position than they were 20 years ago when we went in.

The fact that we left them armed and made certainly the region much more dangerous, if not the entire world. That is something that is very hard to square. What we are seeing is equivocation, spinning, people are trying to deflect.

Biden administration is not taking responsibility for this. I was very direct with secretary Blinken today. Accountability is critical. I appreciated the way he answered; we have to get to the bottom and hold folks accountable.

