Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Hagerty: Biden admin spinning, deflecting, not taking accountability for Afghanistan

Blinken admitted Tuesday that he does not know whether a person killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul was a member of ISIS-K or an aid worker

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hagerty: Biden admin spinning, deflecting, not taking accountability for Afghanistan Video

Hagerty: Biden admin spinning, deflecting, not taking accountability for Afghanistan

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty on questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty told "America Reports" on Tuesday that the Biden administration is "deflecting, spinning, and not taking accountability" for the botched exit from Afghanistan after Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified on day two of his hearing.

BLINKEN ADMITS US DOESN'T KNOW WHO WAS KILLED IN KABUL AIRSTRIKE, REVIEW ONGOING

BILL HAGERTY: This was the first hearing, and it certainly shouldn’t be the last because there is so much that has gone wrong here. We put America’s reputation in the worst position it has been in my lifetime. 

...

You think about it from the perspective of the veterans that have served from our allies who served alongside us, and this is something extraordinarily difficult to even comprehend. The fact we would put the Taliban in a stronger position than they were 20 years ago when we went in. 

....

The fact that we left them armed and made certainly the region much more dangerous, if not the entire world. That is something that is very hard to square. What we are seeing is equivocation, spinning, people are trying to deflect. 

...

Biden administration is not taking responsibility for this. I was very direct with secretary Blinken today. Accountability is critical. I appreciated the way he answered; we have to get to the bottom and hold folks accountable.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Blinken testifies twice this week on Afghanistan exit Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.