Sen. Graham: 'A matter of time' before terrorist takes advantage of the border crisis

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., delivered a dire warning Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" and said it is "only a matter of time" before terrorists infiltrate an illegal immigrant group and hurt the United States.

"We're on track for a million illegal immigrants this year. Fifty-two thousand released in the El Paso sector because we didn't have room to hold them. It's just a matter of time until a terrorist gets in this crowd and comes here and hurts us," Graham told host Laura Ingraham.

Graham also touted his "Secure and Protect Act" which would according to the senator fix loopholes that entice immigrants to attempt to enter the U.S. illegally and limit family separation.

"This system is broken. It's not a crisis, it's a disaster," Graham added.

Graham also weighed in on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's expected testimony Wednesday.

"Most Americans were looking to Mueller to tell them what happened, not Nadler. Do you think any fair-minded American believes that Nadler is out to get the truth," Graham said of the House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

Nadler along with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have continued to push for more investigations into whether or not President Trump colluded with Russia.

"He's already convicted the president in his own mind. This is all about impeachment. They impeach the president over the Mueller report, Trump will get reelected, we'll take the House and the Senate."