Sen. Cotton praised for annihilating woke Kroger CEO seeking GOP help against Dems: ‘Go woke, go broke'

The Arkansas senator dismissed Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen's appeal, saying, ‘I’m sorry that's happening to you. Best of luck'

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
Cotton slammed the CEO for seeking GOP help against the Democratic Party’s plans to regulate his company, when it has recently silenced conservatives.  

Conservatives lauded Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., for dressing down Kroger Chair and CEO Rodney McMullen in recent a viral video. 

In the clip, Cotton slammed the businessman for seeking GOP help against the Democrat Party’s plans to regulate his company after it recently silenced conservative employees. 

The video, taken from a Nov. 29 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, featured Cotton blasting McMullen for seeking his help to block Democrat lawmakers from hampering its merger with the Albertsons grocery store company.

Cotton expressed disinterest in aiding Kroger, especially after it was sued by "two former employees in Arkansas who were fired after they refused to wear aprons supportive of the LGBTQ+ community," Fox Business reported.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., addresses Kroger's complaints against Democrat Party regulation of the business. 

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., addresses Kroger's complaints against Democrat Party regulation of the business.  (Screenshot/CSPAN)

The senator said Republicans are not interested in helping companies that "silence conservatives and center-right voters." 

Cotton addressed McMullen, stating, "You know, this situation reminds me a little bit of the situation Big Tech companies have found themselves in recent years. They’ve come to Washington because they fear regulation from our Democratic friends, or action by the Biden administration and they expect Republicans, who are traditionally more supportive of free enterprise, to come to their defense."

"I've cautioned them for years that if they silence conservatives and center-right voters… if they discriminate against them in their company, they probably shouldn't come and ask Republican senators to carry the water for them whenever our Democratic friends want to regulate them or block their mergers," he continued.

Conveying the message he was not interested in helping McMullen, the senator concluded, "I'll say this: ‘I’m sorry that's happening to you. Best of luck."

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas speaks with an activist at a New Hampshire GOP fundraiser in Rye, N.H., on Aug. 16, 2022.

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas speaks with an activist at a New Hampshire GOP fundraiser in Rye, N.H., on Aug. 16, 2022. (Fox News)

Conservatives on Twitter applauded Cotton’s rebuke of the seemingly woke grocery chain. 

Conservative commentator Christopher Bedford tweeted, "Exactly right. The CEO of Kroger forces his shelf-stockers and checkout employees to undergo left-wing indoctrination to work for him, then pays himself nearly 400x their salaries. When he comes begging for more money and power, send him to his Democrat friends for scraps."

Conservative and lawyer Briscoe Cain replied with the now-popular adage, "Go Woke. Go Broke."

Author and former Pentagon official Amber Smith and The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller both made the same comment, tweeting, "This is the way."

"This is my politics," Claremont Institute Lincoln Fellow Inez Stepman tweeted.

Conservative digital strategist Logan Hall appreciated Cotton’s tone, commenting, "More of this."

The Kroger grocery chain is planning a merger with the Albertsons grocery chain. 

Conservative influencer John Jackson was impressed by Cotton’s statement, tweeting, "This. Was. Beautiful. MORE."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 