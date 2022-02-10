Sen. Braun: Independents are almost in lockstep with the GOP many issues

As President Biden's poll numbers continue to plummet ahead of the 2022 Midterms, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that Independents are ‘almost in lockstep’ with the GOP on several issues, and discusses how that could impact the elections this Fall.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING DROPS BELOW 40% FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AN AVERAGE OF MAJOR POLLS

MIKE BRAUN: I’m surprised it took this long and for those poll numbers to reflect what I see when I travel to Indiana. When I got here a little over three years ago and I look at pre-Covid, and look at the reasons I ran because we are trying to maybe do some things with government to make it more effective. There is buyer ' s remorse out there. And you just mentioned all the reasons. And any one or two of these… could get you down into poll numbers that are not good when you have a midterm looming. We have been dished up a menu of deplorables in terms of what is going on currently.

…

My point is, what are we going to do with it as Republicans? I think that is the key variable. Independents are almost in lockstep with this in all these issues. That’s important. Normally, they are in the middle. Finally, the truth comes out - just like it does when you have bad policies on vaccinations and some of the things they have been trying to ram through based upon not science but their political science. I think it is just all coming home to roost.

WATCH THE FULL 'FOX & FRIENDS" VIDEO BELOW: