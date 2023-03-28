SEE PHOTOS: Washington, DC cherry blossoms at peak bloom

next Image 1 of 15

Washington, D.C.'s iconic cherry trees bloomed earlier than usual this year on March 23, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The Yoshino and Kwanzan cherry trees are the most common in Washington, D.C. with the Yoshino cherry trees mostly circling the Tidal Basin.

March 27 marked 121 years since Washington, D.C. planted the Japanese flowering cherry trees and has since created a long-standing spring tradition in the nation's capital.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, March 27, 1912, WASHINGTON, D.C., CHERRY TREES PLANTED, GIFT FROM PEOPLE OF TOKYO

Peak bloom in D.C. customarily happens the first week of April, but thanks to warmer temperatures, DC locals and tourists from around the world experienced an early surprise this year.

On Friday, Washington, D.C. boasted temperatures of nearly 80 degrees, rivaling Florida temperatures this time of year.

The earliest peak bloom in D.C. was recorded on March 15, 1990, while the latest peaked April 18, 1958.