Seattle residents will 'pay the price' as unvaccinated cops face termination, says union official

Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan warned the city's communities will "pay the price" as unvaccinated officers face termination amid rampant shortages. Solan made the remarks on "Fox & Friends" on Monday suggesting the move is the latest attempt to defund the department by cutting down the number of officers, and demanding remaining officers get vaccinated.

MIKE SOLAN: This is a numbers game. … Clearly, this is an attempt to get officers to get vaccinated. But unfortunately right now, officers have been politically betrayed in this city for the past year and a half. … Now these cops are facing termination, and I think they're hanging on because they feel as if that's the last bit of control that they have.

It's not good for policing, and as you know, Seattle leads the way and we led the way in terms of the defunding nonsense. And if you look at this long term, perhaps this is their attempt, their move to get to their 50 percent defunding pledge by just removing cops period, and who ends up paying the price for this? It's our great community who won't have enough officers to answer that 911 call.

