Sean Spicer: Impeachment votes a 'wasted political exercise,' will cost Democrats the majority

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that any continued impeachment efforts from Democratic progressives would lose their party the majority.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” with anchors Bill Hemmer and Heather Childers, Spicer said Texas Democrat Al Green’s third attempt at pressing the House to go forward with impeachment proceedings was “clearly politically motivated” and that the party is “trapped” trying to appease and “kowtow” the even further left.

"The president has committed an impeachable offense," Green said on the House floor Wednesday. "Yesterday, we condemned him for that. Today is our opportunity to punish him."

The House of Representatives voted 332-95 to table Green’s resolution. It’s his third attempt to introduce articles of impeachment against the president, but the first since Democrats regained control of the House.

The initiative was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats who worried that the measure would jeopardize upcoming 2020 elections for vulnerable swing-district lawmakers.

137 Democrats voted in favor of tabling the resolution. Just 95 voted against shelving it. One lawmaker, Representative Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., voted present.

“At the end of the day, they recognize that—Nancy Pelosi more than anyone recognizes that —they will clearly lose the House of Representatives and they will probably guarantee the president’s re-election if they continue to move forward with this,” Spicer stated.

However, he believes those calling for impeachment do not make up “the majority of Americans by any stretch of the imagination” and said he would “fathom it’s not the majority of Democrats.”

“So, they’re really walking this fine line of trying to appease the far-left base of their party and recognize their prospects of maintaining a majority are very, very, slim if they continue to go too much more forward,” he predicted.

The president reacted via Twitter Wednesday evening: "The United States House of Representatives has just overwhelmingly voted to kill the Resolution on Impeachment, 332-95-1. This is perhaps the most ridiculous and time-consuming project I have ever had to work on."

Green later denied he was playing into the president’s hands and said he was not going to back down. Appearing on with host Neil Cavuto, Green remained resilient: “If I may say so, it was not a failure…We will march on.”

“I still think we'll take some time. And, if appropriate, we will bring additional articles of impeachment,” he told Cavuto. “I believe that the Judiciary Committee at some point has to do something with the investigation. I don't believe in paralysis by analysis. So, at some point, if the Judiciary Committee doesn't act, I will. I have no desire to do this myself but I do believe that the constitution ought to be honored.”

Spicer said that even if Democrats were able to convince a majority of their party to support these proceedings in the House, it wouldn’t be going anywhere in the Senate. “Therefore, this is truly and 100 percent a political exercise…Democrats have to recognize they lost the last election!”

Spicer said if Democrats really cared about “moving forward as a party,” they should spend more time focusing on the 2020 election. He told Hemmer and Childers that he didn’t “mind what they’re doing now, because it’s a wasted political exercise.”

“It shows the American people that this is what they do with the majority. They don’t advance ideas and policies; they go after the President of the United States and their opponents for two-and-a-half years ad nauseam,” he said emphatically.