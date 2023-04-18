SEAN HANNITY: Your tax dollars are hard at work in this Biden administration dumpster fire

Fox News host Sean Hannity says the crises America faces under the Biden administration are all preventable, claiming that they're letting this "dumpster fire" happen after today's House hearings.

SEAN HANNITY: For many, today represents one of the worst days of the year. It is the official deadline today because the 15th weekend to file your taxes. This year, you, the American people, you have already forked over more money to the federal government than ever before in history. Now, even if you reside in a deep blue city and a deep blue state, the vast majority of your tax dollars are being sent to the Washington sewer and swamp. The average American household is now forking over almost $37,000 a year to the feds. Wow. So what is this swamp doing for all of that hard-earned money you have?

They are all completely out of their realm. They have no business being in charge of anything within our government. Does anybody out there, any of you watching tonight, are you missing the guy that sent out mean tweets, especially taking on China that's trying to take over the USA as the world's sole superpower? Anybody paying attention to that? I guess Joe is probably visiting more castles this week. It's clear that most of the officials have never held down a real job outside of DC in their entire lives. Common sense, be gone. Nobody has any common sense in that swamp. And America's geopolitical foes, they are more hostile than ever.