SEAN HANNITY: What state will Nikki Haley win if she doesn't win her home state?

Fox News host Sean Hannity weighs in on Nikki Haley’s bid to win her home state in the primary election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Tomorrow, former President Trump and former Governor Nikki Haley, they will square off in the South Carolina Republican presidential primary. Now, after coming in third in the Iowa caucuses, losing by double digits in New Hampshire, losing to the option of none of these candidates in Nevada by more than 30 points, I would argue that everything is pretty much on the line for Nikki Haley in her home state.

Across the board, pundits are wondering, is this the last chance for former Governor Nikki Haley in the presidential primary , as she has promised to stay in the race regardless of the results? Here is the problem and it's very real. According to the Real Clear Politics polling average, she trails former President Donald Trump by more than 25 points. That's a big margin. Now, I would argue as we get closer to Election Day, things always tighten up in the final days of a primary, but where will she win?

What state will she win if she doesn't win her home state? ... While she spent the last week desperately making the case to voters, in what is a last-ditch effort, there is a lot of ground to make up in one single day .