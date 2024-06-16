MSNBC host praises Biden as ‘playing chess’ while Trump ‘at best is playing Hungry Hungry Hippos’

MSNBC co-host Alicia Menendez said that President Biden is "playing chess" while former President Trump "is playing Hungry Hungry Hippos" when it comes to the 2024 presidential election.

The MSNBC segment began with co-host Michael Steele praising Biden, claiming he had two strong weeks because of his performance at the G7 summit and recent economic news.

"I said this was a great week for the president. He's having these back-to-back weeks both the national stage and, domestically the economy, the numbers were strong, coming out on inflation," Steele said on Saturday's edition of "The Weekend."

"It's amazing, because you think about the fact that the president is playing chess, and the former president, at best, is playing Hungry, Hungry Hippos," Menendez, who is the daughter of embattled Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, followed-up.

Former senior advisor to Biden turned MSNBC host, Symone Sanders-Townsend, said, "Maybe Uno. I'm going to give him Uno, maybe. He's playing Uno, and somebody keeps telling him, [to] draw four."

Sanders-Townsend also defended Biden against criticism of his age, citing his recent travels between the U.S. and Europe.

One of the trips in question ended with the president’s speech at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, where he mistakenly referred to the wrong country when speaking about the United States' $225 million to Ukraine.

"The idea [that] we had to wait all those months just to get the money for Iraq… I mean, it's just, it's just it's not who we are. It's not who America is," Biden said.

Another panelist continued to speak up in defense of Biden.

Co-founder of "The Lincoln Project", Reed Galen, added, "The one thing we've known about Joe Biden since he took office, is this is a man who meets his moments… We are just a few days away now from that first debate… A lot of Americans are upset about their choices. Got it! Okay, but this is where we are. We all know that."

"People are going to say, wait a minute, yes, inflation is high, it's coming down. But, do I want to go back into a place of more chaos like I had? Do I want to wake up every morning and worry about what the president's thinking," Galen continued. "That's what people in Russia have to do. And I don't think that the American people will end up wanting [that]."

A recent poll found that while Biden has been gaining ground with older voters, younger voters appear to be warming up to Trump as their preferred candidate, cutting the president's lead among 18-29 year olds by more than 20 points.