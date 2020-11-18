Sean Hannity blasts Zoom callers over 'truly vile smears' directed at Michigan GOP county canvassers

Sean Hannity accused citizens who teleconferenced into a meeting of the Wayne County (Mich.) Board of Canvassers this week of bullying and threatening two Republican members who initially refused to certify the county's vote totals.

"You can't make this up," the "Hannity" host said of the callers.

One member of the public claimed the children of the Republican members would think of their parents as similar to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a hardline segregationist who physically blocked Black students from entering the University of Alabama in 1963.

"What the both of you are doing right now is adding to systemic racism," another claimed.

WAYNE COUNTY DEADLOCK GIVES WAY TO UNANIMOUS CERTIFICATION AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF RACISM

"[Those are] just a small example of the truly vile smears leveled against the two GOP members on the Wayne County board of canvassers, and unfortunately this kind of hysteria and vitriol is not unique to Detroit," Hannity said.

The Republican members eventually and agreed to certify the disputed presidential election results in Detroit and Wayne County, despite sworn affidavits from poll observers who claimed to witness workers coaching people on how to vote, peeking at ballots and preventing GOP inspectors from watching the vote counts.

"All over the country, Democrats, their allies, the media mob, are completely apoplectic that Republicans are attempting to verify the election results," the host said. "According to them, it is unpatriotic, even treasonous, to investigate sworn affidavits of their fellow citizens alleging real election misconduct."

Hannity went on to call out media members including CNN host John Berman, who recently claimed "American democracy ... didn't break but it wasn't for lack of trying" in reference to President Trump's ongoing legal challenges as well as what Berman called "a dizzying 12-hour period where the president assaulted dedicated civil servants while simultaneously trying to undermine the outcome of an election."

"We could just replay their four years of craziness," Hannity remarked. "Are they that out of touch with who they really are?"