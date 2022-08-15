Sean Hannity: The FBI has earned their shattered reputation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sean Hannity discussed how the FBI's raid of former President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago has left many Americans feeling angry and distrustful of the FBI and DOJ on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: THERE WERE TWO MAIN ATTEMPTS BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ TO DESTROY DONALD TRUMP

SEAN HANNITY: Tensions remain very high only one week after the FBI's raid on the 45th president's home, Mar-a-Lago. Now, this unprecedented search and seizure has further eroded, sadly, many American's trust in the FBI and the DOJ and is now causing the outrage all across the country. Make no mistake, the FBI has earned their shattered reputation.

And tonight, we're going to break down very specifically why conservatives and Trump supporters and many Republicans no longer trust what should have been and should be and can be at what once was the premier law enforcement agency in the entire world. Let me be clear, and this is very important, criticizing and questioning the atrocious behavior of the upper echelon of the FBI is not in any way, shape, manner, or form a call to violence.

Just today, Fox News is learning that former President Trump directed his team to reach out to the Department of Justice. The message Donald Trump will do whatever he can to help our country because, quote, "the temperature has to be brought down.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: