Sean Hannity goes off on 'lunatic' Adam Schiff

Sean Hannity did not hold back Wednesday night, blasting the Senate impeachment trial and impeachment manager Adam Schiff, D-Calif., describing his performance as "never-ending, nonstop feigned moral outrage" by a "lunatic."

"He looked like a lunatic who's lost his mind. Babbling, repeating over and over and over and over again incoherently," Hannity said on his television program.

CNN'S JEFFREY TOOBIN PRAISES SCHIFF, DEMS: 'I DON'T WANT TO SOUND LIKE A PARTISAN,' BUT THEY'VE BEEN 'SO MUCH BETTER'

The host didn't stop there, playing a montage and time-lapse of Schiff reiterating his dislike of the performance.

"He's monotonous, repetitive, boring. For three long, horrific hours he waged the single most crooked, lying, dishonest smear campaign, the likes of which, even for Washington, took my breath away," Hannity said. "He is a national disgrace, a stain on the Democratic Party, a walking, talking, lying con man, a perfect representation of everything that is wrong in the D.C. swamp."

"Every time this man -- for over three years -- has opened his mouth, he's lied," Hannity added.

Hannity then compared the impeachment push by Democrats to "election interference."

"If Democrats are really concerned with election interference... you look no further than in a mirror because the 'Schumer-Schiff sham show' is just their latest attempt to reclaim power at any cost," Hannity said. "They haven't done anything for you, we the people."