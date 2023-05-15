SEAN HANNITY: The Trump-Russia collusion hoax looks more like an attempted coup

Sean Hannity discusses how the left's narrative around the Trump-Russia collusion hoax have finally come to an end with the release of the Durham probe on "Hannity."

DURHAM FINDS DOJ, FBI ‘FAILED TO UPHOLD’ MISSION OF ‘STRICT FIDEILITY TO THE LAW’ IN TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

SEAN HANNITY: And now the left's Russia hysteria has officially come to an end after years and years and years of waiting. With the 2020 election safely now in the rearview mirror, the DOJ has finally published the findings of the Durham probe. Remember that?

Now, long story short, every single thing that we reported to you on this program, we were correct. We've been vindicated time and again, especially today. Everything the media mob reported for almost three long years, day in and day out, nothing but lies and conspiracy theories.

Adam Schiff was the congenital liar that we told you about. It only took the DOJ seven years to get to the truth for the incredible, damaging corruption that sadly is now going unpunished and will remain unpunished. But tonight, to be clear, there is no dispute Trump-Russia collusion never, ever happened.

It was a hoax and a lie, but more appropriately, it looks more like an attempted coup. A nearly three year running political smear job against Donald J. Trump, all orchestrated by Democrats with the help of the DOJ and the FBI, and, of course, the never ending lies of the media mob.