Sean Hannity to James Comey: 'You hurt the premier law enforcement agency of the world'

Sean Hannity defended his reporting Tuesday on the FBI's Russia investigation and blasted former FBI director James Comey over Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report.

"For two and a half years, our ensemble cast. We got the crap beat out of us every day. We were beaten up. We were made fun of. That's all fine. I don't really care what anybody says anymore," Hannity said on his television program. "But you, we the people, we were right every step of the way. And the inspector generals, FISA abuse report, while limited in scope, confirmed and revealed major facts."

DOJ WATCHDOG FINDS NO BIAS IN LAUNCH OF TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE BUT UNCOVERS 'SIGNIFICANT' FBI ERRORS

The inspector general found no intentional misconduct or political bias surrounding either the launch of the Trump-Russia investigation or the efforts to seek the controversial FISA warrant for Trump campaign aide Carter Page in the early stages of that probe.

However, the report revealed that there had been at least 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the Page FISA applications.

Addressing Comey directly, Hannity spoke to the FBI's failures.

"According to the inspector general, there were at least 17 significant failures, inaccuracies and omissions, by the way," Hannity said. "Hey, 'Super Patriot,' Jim Comey. That's your FBI. That's you. You did that. You hurt the premier law enforcement agency of the world, not the rank and file. They are fantastic."

The host warned that justice would come in the form of a report by Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham.

"Let not your hearts be troubled because [Attorney General William] Barr and Durham clearly, clearly are speaking out for a reason. It's not hard to figure out ..." Hannity said. "And I would believe justice is about to be served. It will take time."

