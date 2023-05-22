Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

SEAN HANNITY: If there is a default, it will be Joe Biden's default

Hannity slams Biden's alleged refusal to talk to McCarthy

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden refused to negotiate on debt ceiling: Sean Hannity Video

Biden refused to negotiate on debt ceiling: Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity argues the White House and Democrats are not cooperating to create a plan for the debt ceiling on ‘Hannity.’

Sean Hannity ripped President Biden's alleged repeated refusal to come to a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the debt ceiling as the deadline approached on "Hannity.'

BIDEN ACCUSED OF SUCCUMBING TO FAR-LEFT PROGRESSIVES ON DEBT CEILING TALKS: ‘WANTS DEFAULT MORE’ THAN A DEAL

SEAN HANNITY: All eyes are on the Biden White House, where Joe is still refusing to come to terms on a debt ceiling that is, well, pretty imminent. According to Democrats, the sky is falling. The American economy and the world's economy is about to collapse. And it's all Kevin McCarthy's fault when in fact it's anything but Kevin McCarthy's fault. So why didn't Democrats care so deeply about this issue over 100 days ago when Speaker McCarthy was all but begging the White House – you know, weekly, monthly., day after day – to sit down and negotiate this.

That week after week, month after month. The White House has been, stonewalling and Kevin McCarthy. They completely ignored him over and over and over and over again, and they refused to answer the phone. And according to Democrats, there would be no negotiations. It was our way or the highway.

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), joined by fellow Republican lawmakers, holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on March 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. McCarthy spoke after the House passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act, 213-208, sending the bill to the Senate. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

 It was their way or the highway. Here's the timeline. Now, the facts are absolutely on Kevin McCarthy time. And by the way, these are facts that the abuse of biased, corrupt media mob will never give you. Now, four months ago, on January 13th, the White House press secretary proudly announced there would be no negotiations, as you just heard, on January 20th. Speaker McCarthy reached out in earnest to begin these talks. Well, they refused over and over and over again.

 In April, McCarthy delivered a dire message warning that a default was near. Well, that warning also fell on deaf ears. And then on April the 20th, with no other option, the House Republicans, they did their job and they passed a Limit, Save, Grow Act, which raised the debt ceiling and cut spending in a responsible way simply by returning to 2022 spending levels. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That's hardly Draconian and capping growth future growth to only 1%. And the CBO scored that bill at a very respectable and very responsible $4.8 trillion in savings. Now, of course, this came as a shock to most Democrats. They didn't believe that the Republicans could ever come together. They were betting McCarthy would fail. They bet wrong. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.