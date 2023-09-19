SEAN HANNITY: Thanks to Biden we have unilaterally disarmed our economy

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses President Joe Biden's climate agenda push in his United Nations speech as the country faces several crises in Tuesday's opening monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: It is now official. Our national debt has topped a whopping $33 trillion just today, just in time for yet another budget battle. We have a deadline in 11 days. Let us be clear here. This is not an imaginary number. This is debt that has real consequences, massive, unfettered government deficits, that leads to tax hikes. That leads to inflation spikes. That leaves future generations with an unthinkable burden.

And per usual, Joe Biden, his fellow Democrats, they want no limits on spending. They don't seem to care how much inflation it causes. Remember Biden's dumb old catchphrase vowing to, quote, ‘build our economy from the bottom up and from the middle out.’ Okay, apparently that was just another lie.

