Sean Hannity's Monologue

SEAN HANNITY: Thanks to Biden we have unilaterally disarmed our economy

Hannity says the US is paying hefty dues to climate, the climate alarmist religious cult

FOX News host Sean Hannity discusses the effects of President Biden's climate agenda and budget battle in Congress in Tuesday's opening monologue. 

SEAN HANNITY: It is now official. Our national debt has topped a whopping $33 trillion just today, just in time for yet another budget battle. We have a deadline in 11 days. Let us be clear here. This is not an imaginary number. This is debt that has real consequences, massive, unfettered government deficits, that leads to tax hikes. That leads to inflation spikes. That leaves future generations with an unthinkable burden. 

ERIC ADAMS REPORTEDLY WON'T SEE BIDEN DURING NEW YORK TRIP AS DEMOCRATS' RELATIONS ‘TENSE’ OVER MIGRANT CRISIS

And per usual, Joe Biden, his fellow Democrats, they want no limits on spending. They don't seem to care how much inflation it causes. Remember Biden's dumb old catchphrase vowing to, quote, ‘build our economy from the bottom up and from the middle out.’ Okay, apparently that was just another lie.

