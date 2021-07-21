Sean Hannity: Texas Democrats who fled state finding more ways to embarrass themselves

Sean Hannity blasted one Democrat from Texas for comparing the threat of arrest "to the institution of slavery." Hannity told his viewers’ Tuesday that police would be taking Democrats "to the Capitol to do their job."

SEAN HANNITY: All those Texas Democrats who fled their state are finding even more ways to embarrass themselves tonight as one Texas Democrat is comparing the threat of arrest. But as Governor Abbott said, it's just the police will take them to the Capitol to do their job after fleeing… They're comparing it to the institution of slavery.

TEXAS DEMOCRAT COMPARES THREAT OF ARREST AFTER FLEEING STATE TO SLAVERY

And get this, we're also learning tonight more individuals who interacted with Texas Democrats who tested positive for COVID have now themselves tested positive, including a staffer for Speaker Pelosi. That might explain the Sunday preplanned health exam of Kamala Harris. She scheduled it on a Sunday. Everyone goes to Walter Reed on Sunday to get a regular routine exam… Despite these developments, Circle Back Jen Psaki still won't call it a super-spreader event. I wonder if she'd have a different view if this was Texas Republicans.

