SEAN HANNITY: 'Somebody should tell Alvin Bragg that this is called persecution, not prosecution'

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg is relying on "unreliable" and "dishonest" star witness with conflicting statements in his case against former President Donald Trump as a possible indictment looms.

SEAN HANNITY: You're running for office to be Manhattan District D.A. – getting Donald Trump, that's your top issue? Over a nondisclosure agreement from seven years ago. Not rape, not murder, not theft. Nope. Now, is this a system of justice that we really want in this country? Now, sadly, the legal system we now know has been weaponized. We have now criminalized political differences.

Somebody should tell Alvin Bragg that this is called persecution, not prosecution. Alvin Bragg has given violent felons the best deals imaginable. In fact, Senator Rand Paul is now calling for Bragg to be locked up, quote, ‘A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power and the D.A. should be put in jail.’

Now, think about this. Bragg is dedicating valuable time, limited time resources, millions of taxpayer dollars to prosecute a cooked up misdemeanor case involving Donald Trump, all while giving actual violent criminals a free pass. In his very first memo, he instructed his staff to seek misdemeanor charges for perpetrators accused of armed robbery, so long as no one was seriously injured. But it's not just armed robbery under Bragg, 52% of all felony cases get reduced to misdemeanors. And of the felony cases that he actually tries, he's lost 49% of them. That is an atrocious record by any account.