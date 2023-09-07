SEAN HANNITY: Some of Joe Biden's biggest allies in the media are starting to turn on him

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President Biden's sinking approval ratings and says CNN is starting to tell "a little bit of truth" about the commander-in-chief's report card and his son Hunter's shady business probe.

SEAN HANNITY: I've been talking a lot about a canary in a coal mine as it relates to Joe Biden, your president. He does not know that tonight is Thursday. But for those of him around him that do know, watch closely, because some of Joe's biggest allies in the media mob, which is nothing other than an extension of the White House press room – they're now starting to turn on the man that they helped elect. Remember the Biden candidate protection program and the presidential protection program and deny that Hunter his laptop is very real program. Well, we predicted that when America's overpaid fake news journalists – they're really talk show hosts like me, except they're not honest enough to say so. And I said so, by the way, you know, they say they accurately are covering Biden's massive cognitive decline and corruption. They have up till now been avoiding it and allegations that the big guy is in big trouble. Buckle up, because now even fake news CNN is starting to tell a little bit of truth. They're beginning to even sound a little like yours truly.

Biden is now polling at 39%. That's a level that only Jimmy Carter matched. Nearly 60% believe that his policies have now made our economy worse. Why? 61% of our fellow Americans live paycheck to paycheck. Average American now owes $54,000 in debt. 58% and again, a CNN poll, don't like Biden personally. What's to like? They think he's a bad person and unlikable. A whopping 76% are worried about Biden's ability to even serve another term, justifiably. 67% of Democrats – they wish they could have someone else other than Biden leading the ticket.

