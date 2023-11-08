SEAN HANNITY: Republicans need a coherent strategy to counter the abortion narrative

FOX News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the issue of abortion in the Republican Party and how the GOP can beat Democrats at their own game on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Once again, we do have to talk about the issue of abortion. It was a major issue yesterday. I do believe deeply in the sanctity of life. I'm pro-life. I'm very open about it. But I also recognize a political truth and reality, and that is that the majority of the American people, as I have been saying for years, people said yesterday, Sean Hannity finally admitted...No, Sean Hannity's been saying it for years, that now the consensus in this country, a few years now I've been saying, Americans reject the most restrictive abortion laws. They just do now. Now, OK, so people can disagree with me. Now they especially reject it if these restrictions target early pregnancies under 15 weeks. That's the political reality. I'm not giving you my personal view. I'm telling you where the consensus of the country is. Even in the state of Ohio, a very red state now, 57% of voters there approved a measure adding abortion rights to the state constitution. And Democrats now are using abortion as a political weapon.

OHIO VOTERS APPROVE AMENDMENT ENSHRINING ABORTION ACCESS INTO STATE CONSTITUTION

Not only do they accuse Republicans every two and four years of being racist, sexist, misogynist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, wanting dirty air, wanting dirty water and wanting to kill grandma and grandpa, now they're saying that Republicans will end all abortions, which is a lie. And the problem has been Republicans have not countered that false narrative and that lie. Now, by the way, this even played a pretty big role in deep red Kentucky, where a very popular Democratic governor who totally distanced himself from Joe Biden, painted his opponent, Daniel Cameron, as a heartless, anti-woman zealot. Republicans need to spend dollar for dollar, every lie the Democrats tell, you must fight back with ads telling people the truth.

Over the past two election cycles, Republicans rarely responded to any of these attacks, especially on abortion. They need to start responding. But tonight, it is clear they must fight back. They need a coherent strategy to counter the abortion narrative or the abortion lie or this issue will haunt them in 2024 and beyond. Republicans also need to buy into early voting and legal ballot harvesting. They can't show up on Election Day down by hundreds of thousands of votes and expect to win.

In a perfect world, there would be just one election day. Make it a national holiday. Paper ballots, voter ID, signature verification, chain of custody controls, updated voter rolls, partisan observers watching the vote and watching the vote counting. And if we had all of that, guess what? We would add integrity to our election system and everybody can have confidence in the result of elections. That is not the world that we're living in. And by the way, Republicans that have been reluctant and resistant to voting early and by mail, they need to adapt, they need to organize, and they need to beat Democrats at their own game.